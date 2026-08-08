Actor Charlie Chauhan, known for her role in 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan', has married Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Ramandeep Singh. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Sikh ceremony, with photos and videos of the event going viral online.

Television actress Charlie Chauhan and Indian cricketer Ramandeep Singh have formally sealed the knot in a private wedding ceremony amongst their close family members and friends. The duo shared sweet moments from their big day on social media, earning fans in an instant. Charlie and Ramandeep looked beautiful in their traditional dress as they started a new chapter together as fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with happy wishes.

A Beautiful Intimate Wedding

Unlike other celebrity weddings making news for the grandeur, Charlie Chauhan and Ramandeep Singh opted for a modest and private wedding. The wedding was an intimate, heartfelt occasion in front of their loved ones.

Online photos show the two smiling and posing for romantic shots and taking part in conventional wedding ceremonies. The fans had enjoyed their subtle celebration that seemed classy and sincere.

Wedding Photos Flood Social Media

The wedding photos of the couple were shared and soon social media was swamped with happy greetings. Fans loved Charlie’s beautiful bridal outfit and Ramandeep’s classic wedding look and dubbed the duo among the newest “power couples” from the entertainment and cricket industries.

While several TV personalities also expressed their best wishes, the fans were all praise for the romance between the newlyweds.

About Charlie Chauhan

Charlie Chauhan is a renowned name in the television business and rose to recognition with series like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Best Friends Forever?, MTV Roadies. She has garnered a strong fan following over the years for her performances and is a recognised name in the entertainment world.

Who is Ramandeep Singh?

Ramandeep Singh is an Indian cricketer who plays for Punjab in domestic cricket and has played in theIndian Premier League (IPL). He is known for his all-round ability and has got notoriety for his powerful batting and handy medium pace bowling. His regular achievements have made him one of the potential stars in Indian cricket.

Fans Celebrate New Beginning

The couple’s wedding has thrilled followers of both the television and cricket worlds. Their modest celebration and touching images have been much appreciated and many are wishing them a lifetime of happiness together as they go into their married life.