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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 35: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses ₹1121 Crore, Holds Strong
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 35: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 continues its dream run at the box office even after 35 days. Despite new competition, the spy thriller remains steady, crossing massive milestones
Steady Earnings Push Film Past ₹1121 Crore in India
Dhurandhar 2 added ₹1.70 crore on Day 35, taking its domestic total to an impressive ₹1,121.09 crore. While weekday collections have slowed slightly, the film is still showing strong hold in its fifth week.
After a thunderous start with ₹674.17 crore in week one and ₹263.65 crore in week two, the film maintained momentum with ₹110.60 crore in week three and ₹54.70 crore in week four. Even in its fifth week, it continues to bring in consistent numbers, proving its long theatrical appeal.
Overseas Performance Remains Strong Without Middle East Release
Interestingly, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to cross $50 million overseas despite not releasing in key Middle Eastern markets. This highlights the film’s strong global pull, especially among diaspora audiences.
The absence of a major region hasn’t significantly dented its international business, making its worldwide performance even more remarkable.
Star Power, Storyline & Industry Praise Keep Buzz Alive
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features a powerful ensemble led by Ranveer Singh along with R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal.
The spy thriller, centred on an undercover mission in Pakistan, continues to resonate with audiences. Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut also praised the film’s success and even expressed interest in a spin-off based on Madhavan’s character.
With strong word of mouth and sustained audience interest, the film is expected to continue its box office journey in the coming weeks.
ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar Film Nears ₹80 Crore With Strong Midweek Hold
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