Dhurandhar 2 added ₹1.70 crore on Day 35, taking its domestic total to an impressive ₹1,121.09 crore. While weekday collections have slowed slightly, the film is still showing strong hold in its fifth week.

After a thunderous start with ₹674.17 crore in week one and ₹263.65 crore in week two, the film maintained momentum with ₹110.60 crore in week three and ₹54.70 crore in week four. Even in its fifth week, it continues to bring in consistent numbers, proving its long theatrical appeal.