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Dhurandhar 2 Day 3 Advance Booking Creates History With Massive Record-Breaking Sales Surge; Check
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is creating a box office storm, smashing records with massive advance bookings. The film is now racing towards a huge ₹100 crore collection on its first Saturday.
Over 21,000 shows nationwide! The craze is real.
A whopping ₹79 crore from advance bookings alone!
Aditya Dhar's film has sold tickets worth a staggering ₹79 crore (gross), which comes to about ₹67 crore (net), just from its third-day advance bookings. With this, the movie has set a new record for the biggest single-day pre-sales in Bollywood's history.
Eid holiday boost! Day 3 collection might hit ₹100 crore.
On track to enter the ₹300 crore club in just 3 days.
Thanks to its fantastic and consistent run, the Ranveer Singh starrer 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is all set to enter the ₹300 crore club within its first 3 days. If it pulls this off, it will become the fastest Bollywood film ever to hit the ₹300 crore mark.
This star cast and buzz are making history at the BO.
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