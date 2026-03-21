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This star cast and buzz are making history at the BO.

The film stars a powerful lineup including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan, with Aditya Dhar in the director's chair. After the first part's success, the craze for the sequel was already sky-high, and it's now proving to be a record-breaker at the box office. People in the trade circles are even saying this film could easily cross the ₹1000 crore mark in India.