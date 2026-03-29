Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Tsunami Alert! Film Smashes 3 Big Records, Who's Next?
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' is on a roll! The film got a massive boost over its second weekend. In just 10 days, it has already crossed the ₹750 crore mark in India. Here's the latest on Dhurandhar 2's box office rampage...
Dhurandhar 2 Day 10 Box Office Collection
Trade tracking website sacnilk.com reports that Aditya Dhar's spy action drama 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' collected about ₹62.85 crore nationwide on its 10th day, which was its second Saturday. With this, the film's total collection now stands at approximately ₹778.77 crore. This figure includes the earnings from all versions of the film.
Dhurandhar 2 Day 10 Box Office Collection
The report says that the Hindi version of 'Dhurandhar 2' collected around ₹58 crore on its second Saturday. This pushes the total collection for the Hindi version past the ₹748.5 crore mark at the domestic box office. It has now become the third film to enter the ₹700 crore club in the Hindi belt.
Dhurandhar 2 Day 10 Box Office Collection
Only three Hindi films have earned more than ₹700 crore in India. Ranveer Singh's films 'Dhurandhar' and 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' are at the first and third spots, with collections of ₹895.96 crore and ₹748.5 crore+ respectively. Allu Arjun's pan-India Telugu film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' (Hindi version) is in second place, having collected ₹830.10 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 Day 10 Box Office Collection
If we talk about all Indian films that have joined the ₹700 crore club in India, there are six of them. Here is the complete list and their earnings (based on pan-India collections):-
- Pushpa 2: The Rule (Telugu pan-India film)
Lifetime India Collection: ₹1234.10 crore
- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Telugu pan-India film)
Lifetime India Collection: ₹1030.32 crore
- Dhurandhar (Hindi film)
Lifetime India Collection: ₹895.96 crore
- KGF Chapter 2 (Kannada pan-India film)
Lifetime India Collection: ₹859 crore
- RRR (Telugu pan-India film)
Lifetime India Collection: ₹782.20 crore
- Dhurandhar The Revenge (Hindi pan-India film)
Lifetime India Collection: ₹778.77 crore*
Dhurandhar 2 Day 10 Box Office Collection
In just 10 days, 'Dhurandhar 2' has earned over ₹1,255.44 crore worldwide. The film's gross collection in India is about ₹930.44 crore, and it has made around ₹325 crore from overseas markets. With this, the film has left behind Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' (approx. ₹1,160 crore) at the worldwide box office.
Not just that, Yash-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' (₹1,215 crore) and S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' (₹1,230 crore), starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, are also now behind 'Dhurandhar 2' in global earnings.
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