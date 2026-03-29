In just 10 days, 'Dhurandhar 2' has earned over ₹1,255.44 crore worldwide. The film's gross collection in India is about ₹930.44 crore, and it has made around ₹325 crore from overseas markets. With this, the film has left behind Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' (approx. ₹1,160 crore) at the worldwide box office.

Not just that, Yash-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' (₹1,215 crore) and S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' (₹1,230 crore), starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, are also now behind 'Dhurandhar 2' in global earnings.