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Akshaye Khanna Net Worth: How Rich Is ‘Dhurandhar’ Star? Inside His Rs 167 Crore Fortune
Who Is Akshaye Khanna? A Quiet Star with Massive Wealth: Despite making fewer films than his contemporaries, Khanna has carved out a niche for himself as one of the most dependable and respected actors in Hindi cinema.
Akshaye Khanna Net Worth
Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna may not chase the spotlight, but his financial success tells a powerful story. Known for his selective roles and strong performances, the Dhurandhar star has built an impressive net worth estimated at Rs 167 crore, according to multiple reports.
Akshaye Khanna Net Worth in 2026
* Estimated Net Worth: ₹167 crore * Primary Income Sources: Films, royalties, investments * Per Film Fees: Around ₹2–2.5 crore (reported)
His wealth has grown steadily over the years, thanks to careful project selection and smart financial planning, rather than aggressive commercial endorsements.
Luxury Lifestyle: Homes & Real Estate
A major chunk of Khanna’s wealth comes from high-value real estate investments in Mumbai.
* Owns premium properties in Juhu, Malabar Hill, and South Mumbai * Real estate portfolio estimated to be worth ₹80–120 crore
These properties reflect his preference for long-term, stable investments rather than flashy spending.
Car Collection & Assets
Akshaye Khanna also owns a collection of luxury cars, though he maintains a relatively low-profile lifestyle compared to other Bollywood stars.
* High-end sedans and premium vehicles
* Focus on quality over quantity
His understated lifestyle aligns with his personality—private, grounded, and away from unnecessary limelight.
Career Boost: ‘Dhurandhar’ Effect
Khanna’s role as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar significantly boosted his popularity and financial standing.
* The film became a major box office success, crossing hundreds of crores globally
* His performance was widely praised and even overshadowed bigger stars
This resurgence has made him one of the most talked-about actors in recent times, increasing his market value.
How He Built His Wealth
Unlike many Bollywood celebrities, Akshaye Khanna’s financial journey is unique:
* Selective film choices over quantity
* Strong real estate investments
* Consistent royalties and earnings
* Low-key lifestyle with minimal extravagance
This approach has helped him quietly build a stable and growing fortune over decades.
Why Akshaye Khanna Stands Out
In an industry driven by hype and visibility, Akshaye Khanna proves that talent + smart money management = long-term success.
His ₹167 crore net worth is not just about films—it’s a result of discipline, strategy, and consistency.
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