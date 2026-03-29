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Dhurandhar Faces Fresh Controversy: Pakistan's Lyari People Make Shocking Demand-WATCH
Amidst the blockbuster success and massive earnings of Dhurandhar The Revenge, a surprising demand has emerged from Lyari, Pakistan. Local residents have demanded a large share of the film's earnings.
Lyari Residents' Shocking Demand from 'Dhurandhar 2' Director
Dhurandhar The Revenge's Record-Breaking Box Office Run
Aditya Dhar's film has shattered records, earning over ₹1200 crore worldwide and becoming a massive blockbuster, but it is also a subject of controversy.
"Aditya Dhar ji, attention please..." 🤣🤣
Dhurandhar 2 has earned over ₹1000 crore
so far. Now, people of LYARI are demanding a 50% share for their development. 🤣
Pakistan govt is not developing Lyari despite getting billions in loans from US and IMF. pic.twitter.com/gVaHP3R39W
— Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) March 27, 2026
Viral Video Shows Lyari Locals Asking for Film Profits
A video captures Lyari residents reacting to the film's success and asking director Aditya Dhar for a share of the profits for local infrastructure.
Aditya Dhar ji, demand has increased. 🤣
Now, people in Lyari are demanding 70–80% share of the profits from Dhurandhar 2.
Pakistan really never miss a chance to demand money on any occasion. Please help them. https://t.co/QaBmx0TF5Ipic.twitter.com/LnKnKTTdVI
— Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) March 28, 2026
Indian Fans React to Lyari's Demand with Mixed Emotions
The Plot Behind the Controversy: Ranveer Singh's Role in 'Dhurandhar'
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