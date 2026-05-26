Following the success of 'Dhurandhar 2', singer Jasmine Sandlas has announced her multi-city India Arena Tour, 'The Dream Girl'. The tour is scheduled for July and August 2026 across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh.

Fresh off the success of 'Dhurandhar 2', singer Jasmine Sandlas has announced her India Arena Tour 'The Dream Girl'. The multi-city tour will take place across India, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh across July and August of this year.

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Excited about the tour, Jasmine Sandlas, in a press note, stated, "This tour isn't just about playing bigger venues; it's about creating a space where my music and the audience become one pulse. My journey has always been unfiltered and deeply tied to the people who listen to me. With 'The Dream Girl' tour, we are tearing down the walls and building an arena experience that feels incredibly intimate yet absolutely explosive. I'm bringing my rawest energy, and I expect India to bring theirs."

Mohit Bijani, Founder, Team Innovation, said, "We are thrilled to bring Jasmine Sandlas's incredible vision to life on her very first official arena tour. Our goal is to craft a world-class production that matches her unmatched energy, giving Indian fans an unforgettable live music experience that sets a new benchmark for arena shows in the country."

Tour Details

Delhi NCR - 11 July 2026

Mumbai - 18 July 2026

Bengaluru - 25 July 2026

Chandigarh - 29 August 2026

(ANI)