Emmy-nominated filmmaker Vaibhav Kumaresh discusses the post-COVID digital boom's impact on animation, stressing the need for indigenous stories. He talks about his self-funded film 'Return of the Jungle' and the challenges in the Indian animation industry.

The Emmy-nominated animation filmmaker Vaibhav Kumaresh reflected on the changes in the animation industry, especially after the digital boom post-lockdown during Covid. The filmmaker believes that it's his responsibility to make and promote Indian animated films to promote the cultural story of the nation.

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Filmmaker Vaibhav Kumaresh is set to bring his animated feature film 'Return of the Jungle' after gaining fame with his 3D animation works for TV commercials and episodic series like Lamput. In an interview with ANI, Vaibhav reflected on the "diverse audience" of the animation industry after the digital boom post Covid outbreak. Hence, to match the pace with the emergence of animation films globally, the filmmaker believes that Indian animation cannot lag behind in creating "indigenous stories."

Vaibhav Kumaresh said, "Animation is inspiring diverse audiences. Over the years, the tools have evolved. You know, we used to create 2D animation first, then 3D came. So, as technology changed, so has the look of the films. There are different genres which we are now being exposed to. Especially after COVID, with the digital boom, our audiences have been exposed to not only live action but also animation films from all over the globe. So, all the more reason for Indian animation filmmakers like us to create indigenous stories. So, it is not just that we want to make films, it is very important for us to make films because our stories are very important, as it shows Indian culture to the audience."

Challenges in Indian Animation

To promote the Indian stories through animation, Vaibhav Kumaresh has self-funded his upcoming feature movie 'Return of the Jungle'. The director also highlighted the challenges in making an animation feature film in India, calling the lack of sponsors the primary roadblock, followed by the wrong perception towards animated films.

Vaibhav said, "We have self-funded our entire film. It was a challenge for us to get the sponsors because at the time when we wanted to make a feature film, our Indian animation films were making losses at the box office. So, nobody wanted to fund yet another Indian animation film. So, it was a challenge for us, and therefore, the only route in front of us was to self-fund it."

"The other challenge is the perception that animation is for kids. This is a big challenge that we want to break in our film. I'm very happy that Mahavatar Narasimha achieved that. You know, it was a blockbuster success and not just children, families. In fact, it was an adult film. So, families would go and watch it. So, I'm hoping that our film will be very simple," added Vaibhav.

About 'Return of the Jungle'

Talking about his upcoming animated feature film, the director said, "Simplicity and nostalgia for our culture are big qualities of our film. Along with this is the Indian animation. You will see our contemporary India, which we've never seen captured in animation, the way you will see it in 'Return of the Jungle'. So, I think these are the perceptions that our film will definitely change."

According to the makers, the film 'Return of the Jungle' tells the story of a "9-year-old Mihir and his friends are faced with the daunting task of outwitting the biggest, meanest bully in school -Rahul Malhotra. To help them ride through this impossible journey, they have the coolest grandpa in town -Thatha- and his fantastic tales of inspiration from the ancient Jungles of India! Together, they must build a ruthless Dinosaur, fight a nerve-racking game of cricket, and travel all the way to Rajasthan to rediscover the power of friendship, compassion, and determination."

This film is the 1st of 3 films planned by the Studio, the other 2 are in various stages of writing at present. The movie is set to release in theatres on May 29. (ANI)