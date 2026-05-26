Netflix has announced 'MED', its first-ever medical drama from Brazil, starring Clara Moneke. The new show is part of a larger slate of Brazilian originals, including legal drama 'Habeas Corpus' and a documentary on sailor Tamara Klink.

Netflix is all set to launch 'MED' - its first-ever medical drama straight out of Brazil, reported Deadline. Netflix recently announced a slate of new Brazilian originals, including 'MED'. Set to be backed by production company Paranoid, the show will feature Clara Moneke in the lead.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The announcement came soon after Netflix greenlit its first legal drama from Brazil, titled 'Habeas Corpus', made by Cafe Royal and is currently in production.

A Diverse Slate of New Brazilian Originals

Among other titles in the slate is a documentary from Maria Farinha Filmes, which follows Brazilian sailor Tamara Klink's solitary journey across the Arctic. A yet-to-be-titled melodrama series is also in the pipeline, set to be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rogerio Gomes and produced by A Fabrica.

Two comedies also round out the announcement, including comedy special 'Os Crentes' and an unnamed project on open marriage. Created by Alexandre Machado, it will be directed by Jose Alvarenga Jr and produced by Manas Filmes.

It is worth mentioning that Netflix recently opened a new Brazil HQ in January, looking forward to bringing a slate of locally originated shows, as reported by Deadline. Among other Netflix Brazil upcoming originals are 'Radioactive Emergency', soccer drama 'Brasil 79', and an adaptation of author Paulo Coelho's 'The Pilgrimage'.

Netflix Brazil VP on New Projects

Speaking on the same, Elisabetta Zenatti, Vice President of Content at Netflix Brazil, shared, "Rio2C is an important space for dialogue with the industry and also a great opportunity to showcase the strength and diversity of the stories we're developing in Brazil. These new projects reflect just that: different genres, perspectives, and creators, all with great potential to connect with audiences both in Brazil and internationally," as quoted by Deadline. (ANI)