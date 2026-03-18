Dhurandhar 2 Creates History: Rs 150 Crore Worldwide Collection in Advance Booking
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is breaking records even before release, crossing ₹150 crore worldwide through pre-release sales. The film’s massive advance booking numbers highlight its strong buzz and blockbuster opening potential.
Dhurandhar 2 Advance booking Update
According to trade reports, the spy action drama 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has already raked in about ₹38.62 crore for its first day on March 19, and that's including blocked seats. If we don't count the blocked seats, the collection still stands at a solid ₹29.11 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 Advance booking Update
Reports say that fans have already bought over 7.14 lakh tickets in advance for the March 19 shows. The Hindi version is leading the charge, with about 6.25 lakh of those tickets sold just for it.
Dhurandhar 2 Advance booking Update
For its opening day on March 19, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has secured advance bookings across a massive 19,349 shows nationwide. The Hindi versions (2D and Dolby Cinema) alone account for the majority, with a staggering 17,566 shows.
Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Sees Massive Start: 10 Lakh Tickets Sold Ahead in Paid Previews Sale
Dhurandhar 2 Advance booking Update
The 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' craze isn't just in India; it's making waves in the overseas market as well. The film has already sold tickets worth more than ₹75 crore in advance for its opening weekend abroad, and the sales are still going strong.
Also Read: Vivek Sinha Breaks Silence on Dhurandhar Row, Says ‘I Am Not Pakistani’, Slams Online Trolls
Dhurandhar 2 Advance booking Update
Aditya Dhar's directorial, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', has earned a mind-boggling ₹155 crore plus worldwide even before its official release, just from advance bookings. We've already broken down the overseas and first-day numbers for you. The remaining amount, about ₹45 crore, came from the film's paid preview shows that started on the evening of March 18.
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