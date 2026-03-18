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Dhurandhar 2 Faces Cuts Update: Violent Content Trimmed, Demonetisation Dates Revised
The Central Board of Film Certification has approved Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge after modifications. The film will debut on March 18 and will be released in a broader distribution on March 19 during the Eid holiday.
Dhurandhar 2 cuts
The Central Board of Film Certification issued an A certificate to Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, one day before its March 18 debut. According to the list of edits, images lasting around one minute and 34 seconds have been removed, along with additional changes.
Dhurandhar 2 cuts
The censor board made 21 suggestions, which the Dhurandhar creators followed. These changes included the addition of disclaimers for "disturbing content" and warnings about viewer discretion. The board has requested that the producers mute insulting comments and lessen violent pictures, which include beheading, kicking, and beating individuals with a hammer and cement blocks. The board has also instructed the producers to amend some terms not listed in the certificate.
Dhurandhar 2 cuts
Among the comments, the creators were advised to update the demonetisation dates in the subtitles. Director Aditya Dhar and his crew filed an official permission letter to the board to include Prime Minister allusions and other news material in the film.
Dhurandhar 2 cuts
Aside from this, the Dhurandhar crew was asked to include subtitles for the film's graphics and songs. The duration of the ending credits has also been decreased by one minute.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge has a full runtime of three hours and 49 minutes, 14 minutes longer than the first half.
Dhurandhar 2 cuts
Meanwhile, the film is on track to earn Rs 150 crore internationally in pre-sales for premieres and day one, with advance bookings set to skyrocket by theweekend.
Dhurandhar 2 cuts
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which grossed a massive Rs 1,000 crore internationally. The anticipation for the film's second instalment has increased ahead of its March 19 release, with the studio aiming to capitalise on the Eid holiday weekend.
Dhurandhar 2 cuts
Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released in five languages and stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and numerous more. The second portion will see Ranveer's Jaskirat Singh Rangi turn into Hamza Ali Mazari.
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