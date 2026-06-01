Former Canada PM Justin Trudeau has made his romance with pop superstar Katy Perry Instagram official, sharing pictures from the Tribeca Festival. The couple made their first official red carpet appearance at the premiere of Perry's concert film.

Former Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made his romance with pop superstar Katy Perry Insta official! In an endearing post, Justin Trudeau shared pictures with Perry from the red carpet of the Tribeca Festival. "What a special night. Huge energy on screen, huge energy in the audience! So happy to be by your side, Katy," he wrote in the caption. https://www.instagram.com/p/DZX6FHSlmiL/ The first photo shows Trudeau adorably holding onto Perry's hand while the singer joyfully looks upon. It is followed by a second image, showing the couple sharing a cute hug while posing for the cameras. Katy Perry reacted to the post and playfully commented, "it's Katheryn to you, baby."

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Red Carpet Debut at Tribeca Festival

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made their first official red carpet appearance together at the Tribeca Festival. According to People magazine, the couple posed for photographs on Monday, June 8, at the premiere of Perry's concert film, 'Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour- Live from Paris', in New York City. Trudeau accompanied Perry as she celebrated the launch of the film, which captures her latest global tour experience.

For the event, Perry wore a white halter-neck gown adorned with rose-inspired detailing and styled her hair in an elegant updo. Trudeau opted for a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt. The former Canadian leader was seen smiling as Perry greeted fans and spoke with reporters on the red carpet.

A Timeline of Their Romance

The pair first sparked romance speculation in July 2025 when they were seen walking with a dog in a Montreal park before later dining together at Le Violon, a neighbourhood restaurant. At the time, a representative for the restaurant told People magazine that the pair "seemed to have had a fantastic evening."

The spokesperson added that they met Chef Danny Smiles and personally thanked the staff after their meal. "They were super kind and friendly to the staff, and it was an absolute pleasure to have them at the restaurant," the rep told People magazine.

Following the dinner outing, Trudeau was spotted attending Perry's concert in Montreal on July 30, 2025. Perry's relationship with Trudeau became public shortly after People magazine confirmed that she and actor Orlando Bloom had ended their engagement after nine years together.

A Growing Family Bond

Over the past year, Perry has also developed a close bond with Trudeau's children. His son Xav, an aspiring musician, recently revealed that he often turns to the singer for guidance on his music.

The Tribeca Festival premiere marks the couple's most high-profile public appearance together to date.