Kamal Haasan congratulated PM Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. He called sustained public trust a significant feat and hoped for continued focus on India's progress and public welfare.

Veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he became India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, describing sustained public trust in a diverse democracy as a significant achievement. Taking to X, Haasan extended his wishes to PM Modi on the milestone, "Congratulations to Shri @narendramodi ji on becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. In a diverse democracy like ours, sustained public trust is a significant feat."

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The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president further expressed hope that the country's leadership and citizens would continue to work towards national development and public welfare. "May our collective focus remain on India's progress and the welfare of our fellow citizens," he added. https://x.com/ikamalhaasan/status/2064665283860840634?s=20

Filmmakers, Public Figures Join in Praising PM Modi

Several leaders, actors and public figures have congratulated the Prime Minister on the milestone, praising his leadership and contributions to the country's development.

Madhur Bhandarkar's Praise

Earlier, filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Subhash Ghai extended their congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Madhur Bhandarkar said he has admired PM Modi's leadership since his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and highlighted the changes witnessed in India since 2014. "I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the Prime Minister, Honorable Prime Minister Modi ji. I have always been a huge fan of him for many years, ever since he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat," Bhandarkar said.

Subhash Ghai Reflects on India's Journey

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai also congratulated the Prime Minister and reflected on India's journey since Independence, saying the changes witnessed under PM Modi's leadership have been unprecedented."I was born before India's Independence, so I know my 80-year relationship with India very well. I know India. In my childhood, there was our Nehru Chacha. At that time, there were many challenges; the country had just gained Independence and was yet to discover itself," Ghai said.

A New Record in Indian Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the longest-continuously serving elected Prime Minister of India. Completing 4,399 consecutive days in office today, PM Modi surpassed the record of 4,398 days in the name of the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, for continuous service following the first general elections. (ANI)