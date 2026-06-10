Eros Innovation unveiled a major content slate with three initiatives: Eros Brahmand (a mythological universe), Eros Universe (expanding popular franchises like 'Tanu Weds Manu'), and Eros Remastered (restoring classics like 'Kochadaiyan').

Eros Innovation has announced a major content slate built around three initiatives - Eros Brahmand, a new mythology-inspired cinematic universe; Eros Universe, which expands some of Indian cinema's most loved titles into new franchise stories; and Eros Remastered, a programme aimed at reintroducing classic films to a new generation.

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Eros Brahmand: A Mythological Universe

At the heart of the announcement is Eros Brahmand, a mythology-based cinematic universe comprising nine original titles: Nandi - War of Kailasa, Dwaarka: Gateway to the Universe, Vimaan Wars, Mahabharat 5000 A.D., Yakshinis, Brahmarakshak, Garuda, Kumbhayanna and Mansa Devi, as per the press release. Together, the projects will form an interconnected storytelling universe inspired by Indian mythology and folklore.

Eros Universe: Expanding Beloved Franchises

The company also unveiled Eros Universe, under which six popular film titles will continue through new stories and characters. The lineup includes Tanu Weds Manu - The Next Chapter, Phobia, English Vinglish, Desi Boyz, Rangeela and Tere Naam. According to Eros, these titles will be expanded across films, animation, microdramas and character-led content, creating new storytelling opportunities around well-known screen properties.

Tanu Weds Manu - The Next Chapter

One of the key projects announced is 'Tanu Weds Manu - The Next Chapter', directed by Mitakshara Kumar (Heeramandi, The Empire) and co-produced with Rudrak Soma Jyoti Limited. The film is slated to go on floors in 2026.

Eros Remastered: Reviving Classics

The third initiative, Eros Remastered, will begin with 'Kochadaiyan'. Originally released as India's first motion-capture feature film, the Rajinikanth-starrer will be restored and reimagined under the creative leadership of Soundarya Rajinikanth.

A Vision for Future Storytelling

Commenting on the announcement, Kishore Lulla, Founder and Chairman, Eros Innovation, said, "We are bringing together original mythology-inspired stories, beloved film titles and classic cinema under one umbrella. Our aim is to create stories that can engage audiences across generations and formats," as quoted in the press release.

Ridhima Lulla, Co-Founder and Co-President, Eros Innovation, added, "From building Brahmand to revisiting films that audiences have loved over the years, this slate reflects our ambition to tell stories in new and engaging ways."

UK Investment and AI Initiative

At London Tech Week today, Eros Innovation also announced three creative programmes, fifteen productions, and a £265 million commitment to the United Kingdom. Alongside this, Eros licenses its USD 1.7 billion cultural dataset, independently valued by OxValue.AI in association with the University of Oxford, to its UK operation, establishing a sovereign-grade cultural artificial intelligence capability in Britain. (ANI)