'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', starring Ranveer Singh, has opened to largely positive audience reactions. Viewers are praising the sequel's action, suspense, and performances, with some calling it better than the first film. Its long runtime is a mixed point.

'Dhurandhar 2' Strikes a Chord with Audiences

After fans waited for months through teasers, trailers and endless buzz online, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' finally arrived in theatres on March 19, and if the reactions pouring out of cinemas across the country are anything to go by, the much-anticipated sequel has clearly struck a chord with audiences. Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, the spy thriller had preview shows on the evening of March 18.

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With the first film, Dhurandhar, becoming a massive success last year, expectations from the sequel were sky-high. For many moviegoers stepping out of theatres after the early screenings, the film seemed to deliver on the hype. Viewers, after watching the film, shared their excitement, with some even going as far as calling it one of the "greatest" Indian films they had watched.

Agrima, a viewer from Bhopal, said the film impressed her with its action and suspense. Speaking about the "fantastic" performance by Ranveer Singh and the film's strong detailing, she said, "Action and fighting scenes are really good. Ranveer Singh's acting is fantastic... The suspense buildup is really good... Detailing in the film is really good..."

Similar enthusiasm was seen among moviegoers in Lucknow, where viewers appreciated the film's theme and scale. One viewer said the movie handled the subject of terrorism in a "positive" way and felt the sequel was better than the first film. "The movie was very good on the subject of terrorism. This movie works in a positive way. This movie is better than the first part of the same film," he told ANI.

Film's Nearly Four-Hour Runtime Divides Opinion

However, the film's runtime, an imposing three hours and 55 minutes, has also become a talking point among audiences. While some viewers felt the length was a bit "too long," others said the film's pace kept them engaged throughout.

In New Delhi, a fan who arrived wearing a Dhurandhar-printed T-shirt said he had already watched the first film several times and had high expectations from the sequel. Describing the experience as "amazing," he said the film was worth every penny and even revealed plans to watch it again the next day. He added that despite the nearly four-hour runtime, the film never felt slow. According to him, the story kept moving at a pace that didn't make the duration noticeable.

"I'm a huge fan of the first part. I had already watched it six or seven times in theatres. I came in with expectations that the movie would be amazing, and Part 2 turned out to be even more spectacular. We've even decided that we're going to watch it a second time tomorrow. So "amazing" basically means it was totally worth the money."

"We didn't feel bored at all. Not even for a second did it feel like a 4-hour movie. It didn't feel that way in the first movie either, and it didn't feel that way in this one as well," he added.

Not everyone, however, felt the same. Another viewer said he found the film "okay" but preferred the first instalment, adding that the long runtime sometimes made him check the time during the screening. "The movie was okay, but I liked Part 1 more. I didn't find this one as special. I feel that when you have to keep checking the time to see when the movie will end, your interest doesn't stay as high," he told ANI.

Preity Zinta Heaps Praise on Film and Cast

Actor Preity Zinta also shared her appreciation for the film and its team on social media. "@AdityaDharFilms you have turned me into a fan girl & I love it. Thank you for this incredibly immersive experience. Your skill, your talent and most of all your heart is in the right place. @RanveerOfficial You have my heart. What a stunning performance. What range, what depth, what sincerity. I still need to process everything before I can articulate my thoughts," she wrote.

Star-Studded Cast

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. (ANI)