Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is a box office hit praised by audiences. However, the film has drawn criticism from political leaders who have questioned its messaging and labeled it as propaganda, creating a significant debate.

Ever since it hit theatres on Thursday, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has been at the centre of conversations among audience, critics, and political leaders alike. While many moviegoers have praised the action-packed sequel starring Ranveer Singh, the film has also sparked debate in some circles, with a few political voices questioning its messaging.

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Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller was released on March 19 as the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster 'Dhurandhar.' The film has largely received positive responses from cinema-goers, with many describing it as gripping and entertaining. However, some political leaders have raised concerns.

Political Backlash and Propaganda Allegations

Waris Pathan, national spokesperson of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, said he had not seen the movie, and a film should be made for knowledge and entertainment. He said if a film targets a community, such films "vitiate the atmosphere" "I have not seen the movie. But I believe that when you make a film, it should be for knowledge and entertainment... But there are a few people in our country who make such propaganda films to earn some money. They show only hatred against one particular community... Such films are made to vitiate the atmosphere," he told ANI.

Congress MP Imran Masood slammed the film. "Who will watch this nonsense? Who will believe this? Modi ji announced demonetisation, and it broke the backbone of the country's economy. The country suffered due to such foolish decisions of Modi ji. You are glorifying it...If you want to glorify something, show how Indira ji responded to Nixon," he said.

Hannan Mollah of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said there is an attempt to use art "to spread propaganda". "I haven't watched the film... There is a publicity hidden behind the art. Art and culture used to be a light to humanity, but these days, they are being used for a purpose. They are using the art to spread propaganda with films like The Kashmir Files and all... People like to watch action films, that's alright, but it intends to spread propaganda," he told ANI.

Enthusiastic Audience and Celebrity Praise

Despite the reservations from some sections, moviegoers' reactions inside theatres have largely remained enthusiastic. Many have praised the film for living up to the high expectations that followed the success of its predecessor.

Actor Preity Zinta also shared her appreciation for the film and its team on social media. "@AdityaDharFilms you have turned me into a fan girl & I love it. Thank you for this incredibly immersive experience. Your skill, your talent and most of all your heart is in the right place. @RanveerOfficial You have my heart. What a stunning performance. What range, what depth, what sincerity. I still need to process everything before I can articulate my thoughts," she wrote.

Star-Studded Cast

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. (ANI)