Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Top 10 Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies World
Ever wondered which Bollywood films have made the most money worldwide? We've got the complete list for you, from 'Dangal' and 'Jawan' to 'Pathaan' and 'Dhurandhar 2'. Find out who's at number 1 and which film might just break the record!
10. Chhaava
9. Secret Superstar
Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim's film 'Secret Superstar' holds the 9th spot. Released in 2017, the film earned a massive ₹858.43 crore globally.
8. Stree 2
7. Bajrangi Bhaijaan
6. Animal
5. Pathaan
4. Dhurandhar 2
3. Jawan
2. Dhurandhar
1. Dangal
Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh's 2025 film 'Dangal' still holds the top spot. No other Bollywood film has broken its record yet. It earned between ₹1968.03 crore and ₹2024 crore worldwide.
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