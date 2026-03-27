If you look at the list, 'Dhurandhar 2' might have lagged behind 'Pushpa 2' in India collections for the first week, but it totally won the worldwide race. This happened because 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' raked in a massive ₹261.92 crore gross from overseas in its first week. In comparison, 'Pushpa 2' only managed to earn ₹193 crore from foreign markets. In India, the gross collections for 'Dhurandhar 2' and 'Pushpa 2' were ₹805.32 crore and ₹866 crore, respectively.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh Starrer Enters Top 3 All-Time Hindi Grossers