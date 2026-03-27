Dhurandhar 2 Vs Pushpa 2: THIS Movie Won The First Week World Wide Box Office
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' has smashed records to become the biggest worldwide earner in its first week. It even left Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' behind. Here's the full list of the Top 5 Highest First Week Grossers
5. KGF Chapter 2 (Kannada Pan-India Film)
- Worldwide First Week Gross: ₹676.80 crore
- India First Week Net: ₹498.85 crore
This period action film hit the screens in 2022, with Prashanth Neel in the director's chair. The film features Yash in the lead role, alongside big names like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.
4. RRR (Telugu Pan-India Film)
- Worldwide First Week Gross: ₹700 crore
- India First Week Net: ₹477 crore
S.S. Rajamouli directed this film, which was released in 2022. This epic period action drama stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the main roles.
3. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Telugu Pan-India Film)
- Worldwide First Week Gross: ₹887 crore
- India First Week Net: ₹539 crore
This is an epic action film directed by the one and only S.S. Rajamouli. Released in 2017, the film stars Prabhas in the lead, supported by a stellar cast including Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Sathyaraj.
2. Pushpa 2: The Rule (Telugu Pan-India Film)
- Worldwide First Week Gross: ₹1,059 crore
- India First Week Net: ₹725.80 crore (for an 8-day first week)
This action drama, directed by Sukumar, was released in 2024. The film has Allu Arjun in the lead role, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, and Jagapathi Babu.
1. Dhurandhar The Revenge (Hindi Pan-India Film)
- Worldwide First Week Gross: ₹1,067.24 crore
- India First Week Net: ₹674.17 crore (for an 8-day first week)
This spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, released on March 19, 2026. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, and the cast also includes R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.
Pushpa 2 Vs Dhurandhar 2
If you look at the list, 'Dhurandhar 2' might have lagged behind 'Pushpa 2' in India collections for the first week, but it totally won the worldwide race. This happened because 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' raked in a massive ₹261.92 crore gross from overseas in its first week. In comparison, 'Pushpa 2' only managed to earn ₹193 crore from foreign markets. In India, the gross collections for 'Dhurandhar 2' and 'Pushpa 2' were ₹805.32 crore and ₹866 crore, respectively.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh Starrer Enters Top 3 All-Time Hindi Grossers
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.