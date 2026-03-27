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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh Starrer Enters Top 3 All-Time Hindi Grossers
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is absolutely killing it at box office. The film has become third highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time, that too in just its first week! It has left Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan behind in lifetime collections for Hindi belt
Dhurandhar 2 8th Day Collections
Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' had a massive eighth day, its first Thursday, at the box office. A report from trade tracking site sacnilk.com says the film collected around ₹49.70 crore across India. The Hindi version alone brought in about ₹46 crore.
Total Collection
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' has earned a massive ₹674.17 crore across India in just eight days. The Hindi version's collection alone stands at about ₹650 crore. With this, the film has beaten the lifetime earnings of 'Stree 2' and 'Jawan', making it the third highest-grossing Hindi film ever.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Star Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s Dosa Date With His Father Goes Viral
1st Week Collection
'Dhurandhar 2' released on March 19, 2026 (a Thursday), giving it an 8-day opening week. It has now become the number one film when it comes to first-week collections. Here are the top 5 films with the highest first-week earnings:
- Dhurandhar 2: ₹650 crore
- Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi version): ₹433.50 crore
- Jawan: ₹391.33 crore
- Pathaan: ₹364.15 crore
- Animal: ₹338.63 crore
Top 3 Grossers
The spy action drama 'Dhurandhar 2' has already made it to the top 3 highest-grossing Hindi films list within just 8 days. The first part of this film, released in 2025, is still at number one. Here's the full top 5 list:
- Dhurandhar: ₹895.96 crore
- Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi version): ₹830.10 crore
- Dhurandhar The Revenge (Hindi version): ₹650 crore (in 8 days)
- Jawan: ₹643.87 crore
- Stree 2: ₹627.02 crore
The numbers clearly show that 'Dhurandhar 2' has the potential to become India's highest-grossing Hindi film. However, it might have to wait until the next weekend or a bit longer to beat 'Pushpa 2' and 'Dhurandhar'.
Dhurandhar 2
'Dhurandhar The Revenge' has earned over ₹1,067.24 crore at the worldwide box office in just eight days. The film's gross collection in India is over ₹805.32 crore, while it has made over ₹261.92 crore in the overseas market.
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