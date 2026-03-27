The spy action drama 'Dhurandhar 2' has already made it to the top 3 highest-grossing Hindi films list within just 8 days. The first part of this film, released in 2025, is still at number one. Here's the full top 5 list:

Dhurandhar: ₹895.96 crore Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi version): ₹830.10 crore Dhurandhar The Revenge (Hindi version): ₹650 crore (in 8 days) Jawan: ₹643.87 crore Stree 2: ₹627.02 crore

The numbers clearly show that 'Dhurandhar 2' has the potential to become India's highest-grossing Hindi film. However, it might have to wait until the next weekend or a bit longer to beat 'Pushpa 2' and 'Dhurandhar'.