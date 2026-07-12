Actress Manju Warrier stressed the importance of civic sense, criticizing the unruly behavior of sections of the media and crowds during the funerals of actors Salim Kumar and Bhagyaraj, calling for greater respect and dignity.

The recent incident where actor Salim Kumar's son, Chandu, lost his cool and lashed out at media persons for creating a commotion during his father's funeral became a huge topic of discussion. Soon after, people also saw actress Radikaa pleading with folded hands for privacy at actor Bhagyaraj's funeral. The online media, in particular, faced a lot of criticism for this. Now, actress Manju Warrier has spoken about this issue. She said that we all need to have some civic sense and a basic awareness of how to behave in different situations.

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Here's what Manju Warrier said:

"There's a term called 'civic sense'. It's a word we've all heard many times. But I often wonder how much we actually practice it in our society, even though the word exists. It's better to give some examples than to just talk about it theoretically.

We've seen a few things recently. Our beloved actor Salim Kumar passed away a while ago. It was heartbreaking to see on social media that during the ceremonies at his home, his son Chandu and even the respected Chief Minister had to scold people who were behaving without any sense of decorum. A little while after that, when the very famous Tamil actor Bhagyaraj passed away, I saw another sad sight. When his body was brought home, actress Radikaa, who was trying to control the crowd, was pushed down by people trying to film everything on their phones. I watched this with a lot of sadness. And the fact remains that I saw this because someone else was recording it on their phone. It made me feel that we really need to think hard about certain things.

We need to ask ourselves some questions: Where are we standing? What is the occasion? It's absolutely essential to have the awareness that there are things we need to control ourselves. I've had the opportunity to travel to foreign countries for work and otherwise. One thing I've noticed there is that people hesitate to even take a video of a pet without permission. They will only do it after asking. Everyone is just a normal person, and we need to understand that their privacy must be respected. I'm not sure how much that understanding exists in our country. There are urgent situations where our civic sense needs to wake up and start working."