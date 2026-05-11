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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 53: Ranveer Singh Scores Another Milestone; Dominates Globally
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 53: After ruling theatres for nearly two months, Dhurandhar 2 is now gearing up for its OTT release. The spy thriller continues to pull audiences in eighth week, inching close to Rs 1,800 crore mark worldwide
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Continues Strong Box Office Run in Week 8
Even after spending over 50 days in theatres, Dhurandhar 2 is showing remarkable staying power at the box office. The film witnessed a healthy jump during its eighth weekend, collecting Rs 1.10 crore on its 53rd day. This marked a noticeable rise from Saturday’s Rs 0.90 crore earnings, proving the film still has audience traction.
The film’s India net collection now stands at Rs 1,143.09 crore, while the India gross has climbed to Rs 1,368.10 crore. With packed weekend occupancy in select centres, the spy action drama continues to outperform expectations.
Worldwide Collection Inches Towards Rs 1,800 Crore
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has emerged as one of the biggest global hits of the year. Its total worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 1,794.65 crore, missing the Rs 1,795 crore milestone by a razor-thin margin.
The overseas market has also contributed significantly to the film’s success, with international collections reaching Rs 426.55 crore. The movie added another Rs 0.05 crore overseas on day 53, showing that the buzz around the film remains alive globally.
Week-wise performance of the film:
Week 1 – Rs 674.17 crore
Week 2 – Rs 263.65 crore
Week 3 – Rs 110.60 crore
Week 4 – Rs 54.70 crore
Week 5 – Rs 19.52 crore
Week 6 – Rs 12.45 crore
Week 7 – Rs 5.58 crore
OTT Release and ‘Dhurandhar 3’ Buzz Excite Fans
While the theatrical run remains impressive, fans are now eagerly waiting for the film’s digital premiere, reportedly scheduled for May 14, 2026. The OTT release is expected to give the blockbuster an even wider audience reach.
Adding to the excitement, co-producer Jyoti Deshpande recently hinted that the franchise may not be over yet. Her statement about having “something up our sleeves” has sparked speculation around a possible third installment.
With strong box office numbers, solid audience reception, and sequel buzz already building up, Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate conversations both online and offline.
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