Even after spending over 50 days in theatres, Dhurandhar 2 is showing remarkable staying power at the box office. The film witnessed a healthy jump during its eighth weekend, collecting Rs 1.10 crore on its 53rd day. This marked a noticeable rise from Saturday’s Rs 0.90 crore earnings, proving the film still has audience traction.

The film’s India net collection now stands at Rs 1,143.09 crore, while the India gross has climbed to Rs 1,368.10 crore. With packed weekend occupancy in select centres, the spy action drama continues to outperform expectations.