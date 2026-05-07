- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns 0.52 Crore; Check Here
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns 0.52 Crore; Check Here
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ continues its remarkable box office journey even in its seventh week. Despite fresh competition, the spy drama has maintained a solid hold and crossed Rs 1,790 crore worldwide
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Maintains Strong Box Office Hold In Week 7
Directed by Aditya Dhar, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2026. The film, which released on March 19, opened to massive numbers and continued its dream run for weeks.
Even after entering its seventh week, the film is still attracting audiences to theatres. On day 49, the movie earned Rs 0.52 crore across 859 shows. Although the collection witnessed a slight dip from day 48’s Rs 0.55 crore, the overall performance remains impressive for a film nearing two months in cinemas.
The India net collection now stands at Rs 1,140.17 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 1,364.61 crore.
Overseas Performance Pushes Worldwide Total Close To Rs 1,800 Crore
Apart from dominating the domestic market, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ has also performed exceptionally well overseas. The film collected an additional Rs 0.05 crore internationally on its 49th day.
With this, the overseas gross collection has climbed to Rs 426.30 crore. Combining both domestic and international earnings, the film’s worldwide gross collection currently stands at a staggering Rs 1,790.91 crore.
Here’s a quick look at the film’s weekly performance:
Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore
Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore
Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore
Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore
Week 5: Rs 19.52 crore
Week 6: Rs 12.45 crore
The steady pace clearly reflects the audience’s continued interest in the espionage action drama.
Ranveer Singh Leads A Powerful Ensemble Cast
Led by Ranveer Singh, the film features an ensemble cast including Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in key roles.
The movie revolves around undercover operative Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who enters Pakistan under the identity of Hamza. As he infiltrates dangerous underworld and political networks, he carries out high-risk missions against enemies threatening India’s security.
The gripping narrative, action-packed sequences, and strong performances have played a major role in the film’s extraordinary success at the global box office.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 48: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Nears Rs. 1140 Crore in India
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.