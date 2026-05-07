Directed by Aditya Dhar, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2026. The film, which released on March 19, opened to massive numbers and continued its dream run for weeks.

Even after entering its seventh week, the film is still attracting audiences to theatres. On day 49, the movie earned Rs 0.52 crore across 859 shows. Although the collection witnessed a slight dip from day 48’s Rs 0.55 crore, the overall performance remains impressive for a film nearing two months in cinemas.

The India net collection now stands at Rs 1,140.17 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 1,364.61 crore.