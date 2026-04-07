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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh Starrer Nears ₹2000 Crore World Wide; Check Here
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Dhurandhar 2 continues dream run at the global box office, crossing major milestones in India and overseas. Despite a weekday dip, the Ranveer Singh starrer is inching closer to the historic Rs 2000 crore
Global Milestones: A Historic Overseas Run
Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as a global phenomenon, becoming the first Indian film to cross $25 million in North America, now touching $26 million. The film has also performed steadily in Europe, earning over €1 million in Germany.
With a worldwide total of approximately Rs 1622 crore in just 20 days, the film is rapidly moving toward the Rs 2000 crore milestone—an achievement only a handful of films have ever approached. Its international appeal has played a key role in sustaining momentum beyond domestic markets.
Domestic Box Office: Strong Hold Despite Weekday Drop
Led by Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, the film has already crossed Rs 1000 crore in India, a remarkable feat in itself. However, like most big releases, it witnessed a sharp weekday decline, earning around Rs 10 crore on Day 20—a nearly 65% drop from Sunday’s numbers.
Despite this dip, the film’s third weekend remained impressive, nearly touching Rs 100 crore. Its consistent performance suggests that while the pace has slowed, the overall run remains exceptionally strong.
Records, Competition, and What Lies Ahead
Backed by Aditya Dhar, the film has already broken multiple records, including the fastest to Rs 1000 crore globally and the biggest opening weekend for a Hindi film. It had also crossed Rs 750 crore in India within just four days—an unprecedented benchmark.
Looking ahead, the release of Bhoot Bangla starring Akshay Kumar could impact its box office trajectory. However, given its current standing, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to maintain a strong presence and continue adding to its massive total.
ALSO READ: ‘Absolutely WOW’: RCB Star Virat Kohli Gives Verdict after Watching Ranveer Singh-Starrer Dhurandhar 2
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