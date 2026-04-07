Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as a global phenomenon, becoming the first Indian film to cross $25 million in North America, now touching $26 million. The film has also performed steadily in Europe, earning over €1 million in Germany.

With a worldwide total of approximately Rs 1622 crore in just 20 days, the film is rapidly moving toward the Rs 2000 crore milestone—an achievement only a handful of films have ever approached. Its international appeal has played a key role in sustaining momentum beyond domestic markets.