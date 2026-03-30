Dhurandhar 2: Arjun Rampal to R. Madhavan; Cast Reel, Real Life Photos
Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 is the talk of the town right now. The film's story and characters are being discussed a lot. Some characters have such a get-up that it's hard to even recognise the actors on screen
Major Iqbal
Ajay Sanyal
R Madhavan plays the character of Ajay Sanyal, who is inspired by India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. It's not easy to recognise him in the film either.
Jameel Jamali
Javed Khanani
Nawaz Shafiq
Atiq Ahmed
Dhurandhar 2 also features the character of Uttar Pradesh's strongman leader and gangster Atiq Ahmed, played by actor Salim Siddiqui. Very few people could recognise Salim in the film as well.
ALSO READ: Sara Arjun Films: Dhurandhar 2's Yalina Jamali has worked with Salman, Aishwarya Before; Read On
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.