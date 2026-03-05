Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Surges After Yash Postpones Toxic Release; Read On
Yash has postponed his film Toxic. As soon as this happened, it's like Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has hit a lottery. Now, there won't be a box office clash between the two. Not just that, Dhurandhar 2 is also getting a big boost in advance bookings
Toxic's delay is a win for Dhurandhar 2
Yash changing Toxic's release date has opened the doors for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. Now, the film will rule the box office all by itself. Not just that, its pre-sales are also seeing a massive jump.
Dhurandhar 2 cashes in on Toxic's postponement
Just so you know, both Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 were supposed to release on the same day, March 19. Because of this, even the fans were divided. But now that Toxic's date has moved, Aditya Dhar's spy thriller has started getting all the benefits. All the fans are now focused on Ranveer Singh's film.
Dhurandhar 2's advance bookings are on fire
Dhurandhar 2's advance bookings have already started in North America. The film is showing a strong position in pre-sales. According to reports, it has already made a solid pre-booking of $100,000 (around ₹84 lakh). Seeing these numbers, trade analysts believe the film will create a bigger bang at the box office than Dhurandhar.
When will Dhurandhar 2's advance booking start in India?
Reports in the media suggest that after Toxic's postponement, the makers of Dhurandhar 2 are planning to go into full-on action mode. Along with the film's promotion, its advance booking in India will also start soon. It's being said that pre-sales for tickets could begin about 15 days before the movie's release.
When will the Dhurandhar 2 trailer be out?
Everyone is eagerly waiting for the trailer of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. As per media reports, it was supposed to come out on March 3, but that didn't happen. Now, it's being said that the movie's trailer might be released on March 6. Word is, the trailer will be launched at a grand event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.
When is Dhurandhar 2 releasing?
Director Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film, Dhurandhar 2, will release on the 19th of this month. Along with Ranveer Singh, the film stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. It's also being said that Akshaye Khanna will be shown in a flashback. Plus, Yami Gautam will be seen in a powerful cameo.
Ranveer Singh will have two looks in Dhurandhar 2
Director Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar 2 is a high-voltage action spy thriller. In this, we will get to see Ranveer Singh in two different looks. He will be seen in the characters of Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Ranjeet. Just to remind you, the teaser that was released a few days ago revealed both of Ranveer's looks.
How much will Dhurandhar 2 earn on Day 1?
After Toxic's postponement, all roads are clear for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 to make big money. Trade analysts believe the film could collect between ₹65 to ₹80 crore net at the box office on its first day. For context, the first part of this film, which came out in 2025, did a business of ₹28 crore net on its opening day. Its first-week earnings had reached ₹207.25 crore.
