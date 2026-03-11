TMKOC Fame Jennifer Mistry Marks 25 Years of Marriage, Shares Bridal Look Photos
Jennifer Mistry, best known as Roshan Sodhi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently celebrated 25 years of marriage. The actress marked the special milestone with family and shared adorable photos, even dressing up like a bride again
TMKOC's Roshan Sodhi celebrates her anniversary
Jennifer Mistry dressed like a bride
Jennifer Mistry is one of TV's popular actresses. She recently celebrated her 25th anniversary. To make the moment special, she wore the same lehenga from her wedding reception and dressed up just like a bride.
Jennifer Mistry shares photos
Jennifer Mistry looks beautiful in her wedding attire
Jennifer Mistry with her family
What does Jennifer Mistry's husband do
Why Jennifer Mistry left the Taarak Mehta show
Jennifer Mistry got her name and fame from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. She played the role of Mrs. Sodhi in this show. After working for years, she left the show. She had also made several serious allegations against the makers.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.