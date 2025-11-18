- Home
Dharmendra, who has been unwell, is being treated at home and is reportedly recovering. His whole family is with him, and fans are praying for him. Meanwhile, we're telling you about the movies where Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby Deol worked together
Dharmendra-Sunny and Bobby Deol's films
Just so you know, Dharmendra has also shared the screen with both his sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol. The trio has worked together in about 4 films. Let's find out how these films did at the box office...
Apne
Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby Deol first appeared together in the 2007 sports drama 'Apne'. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film was a hit, earning 69.28 crores on a 20 crore budget.
Apne 2
A sequel to the 2007 film 'Apne', titled 'Apne 2', is reportedly in the works. It will feature Karan Deol alongside Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby. The project is currently on hold.
Yamla Pagla Deewana
The 2011 action-comedy 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' also featured the Deol trio. Directed by Samir Karnik, the film was a hit, earning 88 crores on a 13 crore budget.
Yamla Pagla Deewana 2
The sequel, 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', came out in 2013. Directed by Sangeeth Sivan, the film was a flop, earning only 36 crores on a 46 crore budget.
Film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se
The third part, 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se', was released in 2018. Directed by Navaniat Singh, this action-comedy was a major disaster, earning only 15 crores on a 36 crore budget.
Dharmendra's upcoming film
At 89, Dharmendra is still active in films. His upcoming movie is 'Ikkis', releasing on December 25. Agastya Nanda is in the lead role. It's a war drama film.