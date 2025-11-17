Shatrughan Sinha and wife Poonam visited Hema Malini to inquire about Dharmendra's health after his hospital discharge. The visit comes as Dharmendra, 89, recovers at home, and after Sunny Deol criticised intense media scrutiny.

Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha and his wife, Poonam Sinha on Monday, met veteran star Hema Malini and inquired about Dharmendra's health condition.

Taking to his X handle, the TMC MP shared pictures from their meeting. "Along with my 'bestest half' @PoonamSinha went to meet, greet & God Bless, our very dear family friend, one of the finest human beings, star/actress, par excellence, artist of the highest calibre, an able Parliamentarian @dreamgirlhema," Shatrughan Sinha wrote in the X post.

He also shared that he spoke with Hema Malini about the legendary 'Sholay' actor's health and added, "Our prayers are with them all & we inquired about 'his' our elder brother's & the family's wellbeing too."

Dharmendra's Health Update

Dharmendra, 89, was recently discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and is now recovering at home.

"Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital at 7.30 am today. His family is taking care of him at their residence. Pray that his treatment, management and recovery continue," said Dr Pratit Samdani.

During this period, many from the film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, were seen checking on his health.

Media Coverage Sparks Outrage

On the other hand, the coverage of Dharmendra's health by a section of the media has sparked outrage in recent days. A day after the veteran actor's discharge, Sunny Deol was seen losing his temper with photographers who were stationed outside his residence.

The visibly emotional actor told them, "Aap logon ko sharam aayni chaiyeh... Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hain, bacche hain....", he said, folding his hands in frustration.

Celebrities also voiced their opposition to the media coverage. (ANI)