Dharmendra REJECTED These 6 Films; Check Box Office Collection Here
Dharmendra Rejected Movies: Dharmendra turned down offers for several superhit films. Let’s take a look at which movies those were; Check here
Which films did Dharmendra reject?
Bollywood's He-Man Dharmendra has delivered numerous hits in his career. He has also rejected many films. So, let's take a look at the films he turned down.
Love in Shimla
The film "Love in Shimla" is also included in this list. He turned down the makers' offer. The film was a hit.
Kalia
The makers of the film ‘Kalia’ initially offered Dharmendra the lead role, but he declined due to his busy schedule. The film went on to become a superhit.
Shaan
The makers of the film ‘Shaan’ had considered casting Dharmendra in the lead role, but he rejected it. It was a box office flop, but over time, it became a cult classic.
Waqt
Dharmendra rejected Yash Chopra's film ‘Waqt,’ saying he didn't want to play an actor's younger brother. The film was a superhit.
Don
Dharmendra was offered the lead role in the film ‘Don,’ but he declined. The reason for this remains unknown. The film was a blockbuster.
Zanjeer
According to media reports, Dharmendra had agreed to play the lead role in the film ‘Zanjeer,’ but later declined. The film proved to be a superhit.