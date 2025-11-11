- Home
Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra is hospitalized. His condition remains critical. According to reports, he has been placed on a ventilator. 89-year-old Dharmendra is a very cool person who openly talks about his sons' affairs
Sunny-Bobby had to run away after hearing Dharmendra's talks
Filmmaker Anil Sharma shared that Dharmendra used to tease his sons so much during shoots that sometimes Sunny and Bobby had to just run away from the scene.
Anil Sharma narrated an incident from the set of 'Apne'
Anil Sharma recalled an incident from the 'Apne' set. Dharmendra jokingly called his sons innocent, saying they couldn't get any heroines, not realizing they were present.
Dharmendra had said - My boys are very innocent
Anil Sharma said they were in a van when Dharmendra said, 'My boys are very innocent. They don't have affairs with heroines, unlike my time.' Sunny and Bobby quietly left.
Dharmendra had also called himself innocent
Anil Sharma added that Dharmendra continued, 'The boys are very innocent,' then joked, 'I'm also very innocent,' and laughed. Sharma said he was incredibly charismatic.
Who were the Deol family stars linked with in Bollywood
Dharmendra, married to Prakash Kaur, was linked with Hema Malini, whom he later wed. Sunny Deol was linked to Amrita Singh and Dimple Kapadia. Bobby Deol was linked to Neelam.