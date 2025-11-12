- Home
- Entertainment
- Dharmendra, Hema Malini's First Film Was THIS, How Many Films Did They Work Together; Check Here
Dharmendra, Hema Malini's First Film Was THIS, How Many Films Did They Work Together; Check Here
89-year-old Dharmendra is undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital. His entire family is with him, and fans are praying for his speedy recovery. In the meantime, let's see how many films did they work together in
About Dharmendra-Hema Malini
Despite being married and having four children, Dharmendra fell in love with Hema Malini and later married her. They worked together in several films, but few people know how many movies they appeared in.
Dharmendra-Hema Malini's first meeting
Dharmendra and Hema Malini first met in 1965. They attended the premiere of the film Aasman Mahal. This was the time when Hema Malini's film had just released, and Dharmendra had already become a Bollywood star.
Dharmendra-Hema Malini first film
There was a time in Dharmendra and Hema Malini's career when they got the opportunity to share the screen together. They first worked together in the film Tum Haseen Main Jawan. Their pairing was well-received in this movie.
How many films did Hema Malini and Dharmendra do together?
According to reports, Hema Malini and Dharmendra have appeared in approximately 31 films together. They starred in films like Dream Girl, Chacha Bhatija, Ali Baba and the 40 Chors, Bagawat, Rajput, Raajtilak, Sholay, Sita Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Dost, and Charas, among others. Twenty of their 31 films were hits.
Hema Malini-Dharmendra's flop films
The names of the films of Dharmendra and Hema Malini which flopped are Aas Paas, Do Disha, The Burning Train, Krodhi, Samrat, Razia Sultan, Naya Zamana, Maa, Kinara, Dillagi, Dil Ka Heera etc.
Dharmendra-Hema Malini's work front
On the work front, Dharmendra and Hema Malini are still active in films. He was last seen in the 2024 film Teri Baatein Mein Aisa Ulza Jiya. His upcoming film is Ikkis. Meanwhile, Hema is rarely seen in films now.