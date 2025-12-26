- Home
- Entertainment
- Dharmendra’s Last Interview Resurfaces Ahead of Ikkis Release, Recalls Bachchan Family Memories
Dharmendra’s Last Interview Resurfaces Ahead of Ikkis Release, Recalls Bachchan Family Memories
Only a few days remain for the release of Dharmendra’s final film Ikkis. Meanwhile, his last interview has surfaced, where the legendary actor, who passed away at 89, shared memories about the Bachchan family.
Emotional Tribute to the Armed Forces
Dharmendra interview resurfaces amid Ikkis release, revealing the actor called the film an emotional experience and a tribute to the armed forces. He fondly recalled portraying a soldier in his earlier film Lalkar, highlighting his deep respect for military stories.
Dharmendra Praises Young Co-Star
In Ikkis, Dharmendra portrays the father of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. He praised the young actor, describing him as a sweet and talented child, much like his famous grandparents, and expressed pride in seeing his performance in the much-anticipated film.
Remembering Bachchan Bonds
Dharmendra fondly recalled his long-standing ties with Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, sharing memories of their past collaborations. He was surprised to learn that Ikkis wasn’t Agastya Nanda’s debut film, expressing admiration for the young actor’s growing talent in Bollywood.
Lauding the Director
Dharmendra praised Ikkis director Sriram Raghavan, calling him exceptionally talented. He highlighted that the film is a gripping war drama based on the life and bravery of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, honoring the heroism of India’s armed forces.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.