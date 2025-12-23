- Home
The film Ikkis, directed by National Award winner Sriram Raghavan, is set to release on January 1. Let’s take a look at how much the makers paid the film’s star cast.
Agastya Nanda
The film Ikkis is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra winner Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Agastya Nanda plays the lead role and reportedly charged ₹70 lakh for his role in the film.
Jaideep Ahlawat
Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen in an important role in the film. According to media reports, he was paid a fee of ₹50 lakh for his performance in this movie.
Dharmendra
Ikkis is said to be Dharmendra’s last film. He will be seen in a significant role in the movie and reportedly received a fee of ₹20 lakh for his performance.
Simar Bhatia
Akshay Kumar’s niece, Simar Bhatia, is making her Bollywood debut with Ikkis. Reportedly, the makers paid her a fee of ₹5 lakh for her role in the film.
When will 'Ikkis' be released?
The film Ikkis was originally slated for release on December 25, 2025, but has now been rescheduled to hit theaters worldwide on January 1.
