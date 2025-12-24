Ikkis Star Cast Educational Qualification: Agastya Nanda To Dharmendra; Know Here
Ikkis Star Cast Educational Qualification: The movie 'Ikkis' is set to release worldwide on January 1. This film features many popular celebs. So, let's find out how educated the star cast of this film is
Agastya Nanda
Agastya Nanda studied at Sevenoaks School in London. He completed his graduation from New York. According to reports, Suhana and Agastya studied in college together.
Jaideep Ahlawat
After finishing school, Jaideep Ahlawat graduated in acting from FTII (Film and Television Institute of India, Pune) in 2008 and also holds an MA in English from Maharshi Dayanand University.
Dharmendra
Dharmendra mainly studied up to the 12th grade (Intermediate), which he completed from Ramgarhia College in Phagwara, Punjab, after which he leaned towards films.
Simar Bhatia
Talking about the education of Akshay Kumar's niece, Simar Bhatia, she pursued higher education abroad after completing her schooling.
When will the movie 'Ikkis' be released?
The movie 'Ikkis' was initially scheduled to release on December 25, 2025, but now it is set to hit theaters worldwide on January 1.
