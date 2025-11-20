Image Credit : Facebook

On November 11, some sources mistakenly said that Dharmendra had died. In response to the allegations, the actor's daughter Esha Deol posted on Instagram, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery."

Hema Malini also reacted, adding, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."

Meanwhile, Dharmendra will act in Sriram Raghavan's forthcoming flick Ikkis. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. It is scheduled to enter theatres on December 25.