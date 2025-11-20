Dharmendra Health Update: Actor Stable and Doing Better, Confirms Source
Dharmendra was brought to the hospital a few days before October 31 after complaining of shortness of breath. Doctors eventually stabilised him, and he was discharged a week ago with orders to continue therapy at home.
Dharmendra Is Fine and Healing Faster, Says Report
Veteran actor Dharmendra is steadily healing after being released from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last week. According to reports, the 89-year-old star's condition has improved significantly. He is responding well to therapy and improving each day.
According to an NDTV report on Wednesday (November 19), Dharmendra is "fine and doing better than earlier." Fans who had been concerned about his health were relieved by the revelation.
Dharmendra was brought to the hospital a few days before October 31 after complaining of shortness of breath. His condition was bad, and he was put on a ventilator for a short time. Doctors eventually stabilised him, and he was released a week ago with orders to continue therapy at home.
A top doctor treating the actor stated that he will now receive medical treatment at home. Dharmendra's family also released a statement upon his discharge. They also asked the media to avoid unwarranted speculation and give him quiet as he recovers.
It was recently reported that Dharmendra's family will celebrate his 90th birthday on December 8, now that his condition has stabilised. According to Bollywood Hungama, a family member stated, "If God is willing, we will be celebrating two birthdays next month - Dharamji’s and Esha's"
On November 11, some sources mistakenly said that Dharmendra had died. In response to the allegations, the actor's daughter Esha Deol posted on Instagram, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery."
Hema Malini also reacted, adding, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."
Meanwhile, Dharmendra will act in Sriram Raghavan's forthcoming flick Ikkis. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. It is scheduled to enter theatres on December 25.
