Dhanush to portray Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in highly-anticipated upcoming biopic
Dhanush, a leading actor in Tamil cinema, will be portraying APJ Abdul Kalam in an upcoming biopic.
A biopic on India's Missile Man, APJ Abdul Kalam, is underway. Dhanush is set to portray Kalam in Kalam: The Missile Man of India, capturing the inspiring life and legacy of the renowned scientist.
Director of Kalam Movie
Bollywood director Om Raut, known for helming Adipurush starring Prabhas, will direct the biopic Kalam: The Missile Man of India. Despite Adipurush's poor reception, Raut is set to bring APJ Abdul Kalam's story to the big screen.
Dhanush's Kuberaa
Dhanush's upcoming film Kuberaa is set to release in June. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film also stars Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie promises an exciting collaboration, blending powerful performances and engaging storytelling.
Dhanush's Upcoming Films
Dhanush has an exciting lineup of projects ahead, including an Ilaiyaraaja biopic and collaborations with directors Mari Selvaraj, Vignesh Raja, and Vetri Maaran. His diverse roles promise to showcase his versatility in upcoming films.