Rashmika Mandanna, one of the most successful actresses in the country, has earned crores with her upcoming film 'Kuberaa' even before its release. This earning comes from the film's digital rights deal. If reports are to be believed, almost half of the film's budget has been recovered from this deal. Rashmika, who has delivered blockbuster films like 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' with Allu Arjun, and 'Chhava' with Vicky Kaushal, is sharing the screen with Dhanush for the first time in 'Kubera'.

Who bought 'Kuberaa's digital rights and for how much?

According to Siyasat.com, Amazon Prime Video has bought the digital rights of 'Kuberaa'. It is being said that the deal between the OTT platform and the film's makers was finalized for 50 crore rupees. The same report also claims that 'Kubera's OTT deal is one of the biggest OTT deals in Telugu cinema. It will be streamed digitally on a suitable date after its theatrical run.

What is 'Kuberaa's budget and when will it be released?

According to reports, 'Kuberaa' is the most expensive film of Dhanush's career. It is being told that the film has been made for 120 crore rupees. Apart from Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh will also have important roles in the film. The film will be released in theaters on June 20, 2025. Viewers will be able to enjoy it in Tamil as well as other languages including Telugu and Hindi.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Talking about Rashmika Mandanna, her stars are on the rise. Her previous film 'Sikandar' may have flopped, but before that, she was giving back-to-back hits. This year, apart from 'Sikandar', she was seen in the blockbuster 'Chhava'. Next, she will be seen in 'Kubera'. Then she will be seen in 'The Girlfriend' and 'Thama', and all these films are going to be released this year.