A fire broke out on the set of Dhanush’s film Idli Kadai near Andipatti. No injuries were reported, and firefighters doused the flames after battling the blaze for an hour.
Dhanush's Idli Shop shooting set:
Famous actor Dhanush, who was last seen in the movie Rayan, directed the film "Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam." He is now directing and acting in a film produced by Dawn Pictures, titled "Idli Kadai," starring Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, and Prakash Raj.
Fast-paced shooting:
The shooting took place in Anuppatti village near Andipatti, Theni district. A street-like set with shops and houses was constructed where Dhanush's scenes were filmed. After 20 days, the shoot shifted, but the set remained.
Fire at Idli Kadai:
A fire suddenly broke out on the set made of wood and plywood. The fire spread rapidly due to strong winds. Locals informed the Andipatti fire department, who, along with the police, rushed to the scene.
#WATCH | Theni, Tamil Nadu | A fire broke out at the Idly Kadai movie set yesterday in Anuppapatti village in Andipatti block. The film, directed and co-produced by Dhanush and starring the actor, is set for release later this year. The filming for Idly Kadai had completed its… pic.twitter.com/fKVSnZFeIm
— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2025
Idli Kadai set completely burnt:
Firefighters battled the blaze for over an hour. Andipatti police are investigating the cause. Luckily, no one was harmed as filming wasn't happening.