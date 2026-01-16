A News 18 report claimed that Dhanush and Mrunal are indeed dating. However, they are currently keeping it a secret due to their new relationship.



What did Mrinal Thakur say about her relationship with Dhanush?

In an interview with Only Kollywood, Mrunal Thakur dismissed the rumors of her relationship with Dhanush as a ridiculous rumor, saying, ‘Dhanush is just a good friend.’ She also claimed that Dhanush didn't travel from Chennai to Mumbai for the ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ screening because of her, but rather was invited by the film's lead actor, Ajay Devgn. Dhanush has yet to comment on the matter.