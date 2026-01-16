Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur set to Marry On Valentine's Day? Here's What We Know
Tamil superstar Dhanush and Bollywood-South Indian actress Mrunal Thakur are reportedly getting married. However, we cannot verify the authenticity of the information
When will Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur get married?
Reports cite sources as saying that 42-year-old Dhanush and 33-year-old Mrunal Thakur are expected to tie the knot on February 14, 2026. It's said to be a private ceremony attended by close family members and friends.
How did speculations about Dhanush and Mrunal's relationship begin?
Speculation about Dhanush and Mrunal's relationship began when Dhanush flew to Mumbai for a special screening of 'Son of Sardaar 2' before its release. A video of the two went viral, showing them holding hands. They were also seen whispering into each other's ears.
Mrinal Thakur also attended the wrap-up party of Dhanush's film.
Mrunal Thakur also made headlines when she attended the wrap-up party for Dhanush's film 'Tere Ishq Mein,' especially despite not being a part of the film. Furthermore, Mrunal followed both of Dhanush's sisters on Instagram, a practice not typically followed by most actors in the industry.
Are Dhanush and Mrunal really dating each other?
A News 18 report claimed that Dhanush and Mrunal are indeed dating. However, they are currently keeping it a secret due to their new relationship.
What did Mrinal Thakur say about her relationship with Dhanush?
In an interview with Only Kollywood, Mrunal Thakur dismissed the rumors of her relationship with Dhanush as a ridiculous rumor, saying, ‘Dhanush is just a good friend.’ She also claimed that Dhanush didn't travel from Chennai to Mumbai for the ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ screening because of her, but rather was invited by the film's lead actor, Ajay Devgn. Dhanush has yet to comment on the matter.
Dhanush is divorced and the father of two sons
Dhanush married Aishwarya, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, in 2004. They have two sons, Yatra (20) and Linga (16). The couple announced their separation in 2022, and their divorce was finalized in 2024.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.