Is Mrunal Thakur DATING Shreyas Iyer? Her Quirky Reaction Breaks the Internet
Just the day after Mrunal Thakur was linked to the cricketer Shreyas Iyer on Reddit, she released a post in which she laughed off the 'rumours' that were being spread about her.
Mrunal Thakur, a Bollywood actress, made headlines a few weeks ago after allegations surfaced on social media that she was dating Dhanush. Screenshots of their comments on each other's postings went viral, fuelling the conjecture; however, neither of them responded to the rumours.
According to a viral Reddit thread, Mrunal has been dating cricketer Shreyas Iyer for some months and has kept their relationship private. Mrunal Thakur appears to have responded to the viral message a day later.
While she did not explicitly address the relationship suspicions, she dismissed reports about her as 'free PR'. On Sunday night, Mrunal Thakur posted an Instagram story, perhaps in response to the relationship speculations floating about her.
While she did not explicitly address the accusations, she did post a video of herself giggling as her mother handed her a champi. In her humorous post, she appears to have mocked suspicions tying her to Shreyas Iyer.
"They talk, we laugh. P.S. Rumours are free publicity, and I adore free stuff!" she wrote. Check it out below!
According to the viral Reddit thread, Mrunal and Shreyas Iyer have been secretly dating for a few months and are still in the early phases of their relationship.
According to the post, they had kept their relationship private in order to avoid unwanted public attention. However, Mrunal's most recent article shows that these rumours may not be true.
Mrunal Thakur’s Work Front
On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Ajay Devgn's 'Son Of Sardaar 2'. Her next film will be David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Along with Mrunal, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday, and Maniesh Paul. She also has Dacoit with Adivi Sesh in the works.
Aside from that, she just revealed her upcoming romance drama, 'Do Deewane Seher Mein', which would star Siddhant Chaturvedi. The creators initially shared a unique title reveal teaser, followed by the first poster, which featured Mrunal and Siddhant. The film is scheduled for release on February 20th, 2026.
