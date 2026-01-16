- Home
Dhurandhar: Rehman Dakait’s Reel Wife Saumya Tandon Not on BMC Voter List; Here’s What She Said
Saumya Tandon became confused while attempting to vote in the Mumbai BMC elections when she discovered her name was absent from the voter list despite earlier online verification.
Saumya Tandon, well-known for her performances in television and the film Dhurandhar, got confused when voting in the BMC elections in Mumbai on Thursday, January 15. Tandon noticed her name was not on the voter list when she arrived at her local voting station, causing doubt and delaying her capacity to participate in the election process, according to Aaj Tak.
The event highlights the difficulties some voters confront when lists do not accurately represent their information, particularly during high-profile civic elections. Tandon described the series of events that led to the misunderstanding.
Speaking to a news outlet, she added, "I actually went to vote and checked online. There was a booth immediately below my house, and people were sitting there to aid me. They were there to inform me about the booth and its placement. They informed me I had to come to this location. I took a screenshot online, but when I arrived, they were directing me somewhere." The star went on to say that, despite having verified her information in advance, she was directed to go to a different polling station.
Tandon explained her efforts to address the problem, adding, "They are claiming that your location is displaying someplace else online. When I looked online this morning, they said I should go to Dalmia College. Now I'm not sure why this misunderstanding is happening. When I verified my name online and got here, they told I needed to go somewhere else." Her incident exemplifies the difficulties some voters have in exercising their right to vote, especially when internet tools present contradicting information.
Despite these challenges, Tandon was eager to use her voting rights. She agreed, "This is both my right and my duty." That's why I need to vote. I'll surely vote." The actor's endurance represents a larger public commitment to civic involvement, especially in the face of administrative challenges. Tandon is expected to appear in next films, including Sooraj Barjatya's film Ye Prem Mol Liya, following her performance in Dhurandhar.
