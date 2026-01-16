Aamir Khan Shares Secret Behind 18 Kg Weight Loss, Credits Anti-Inflammatory Diet
Bollywood star Aamir Khan stated that his food routine began when he developed persistent migraine headaches.
Aamir Khan has once again received notice for his physical change. Ahead of his 61st birthday in March, the actor stated that he shed 18 kilogrammes using a particular anti-inflammatory diet rather than a vigorous workout routine.
He said that the weight reduction occurred "by default". He said that the diet, which he first started for health reasons, worked wonders for him.
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan stated that it happened by chance. "The new diet I'm following for health reasons is working like magic for me."
Aamir's food routine began after he developed persistent migraine migraines. He said, "I went on a migraine diet. It's an anti-inflammatory diet. I not only dropped eighteen kilogrammes, but my migraines have also decreased significantly.
Aamir Khan's Transformation in Dangal
Aamir has already been in the news for a similar change. Previously, his physical transformation for Dangal swept the internet by storm. To represent the elder Mahavir Singh Phogat, Aamir purposefully gained 30 kilogrammes, bringing his total weight to 98 kilogrammes.
Aamir Khan Makes His Comeback With Happy Patel
Meanwhile, Aamir is making a brief comeback with Happy Patel and his nephew Imran Khan. In the interview, Aamir Khan stated, "It is not Imran's real return. Both Imran and I have cameo parts. I haven't done many comedic parts in my career, but people still remember Andaz Apna Apna."
The producers of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos held a gala premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday night, which was attended by several Bollywood celebs. The main attraction, however, was producer Aamir Khan, who arrived with spouse Gauri. Other noteworthy participants were Aamir's daughter Ira and her husband Nupur Shikhare, his son Junaid Khan, and Kiran Rao, who has stayed on good terms with Aamir after their divorce and attended the event to support her former spouse. Arhaan Khan, the son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, was also there.
Aamir Khan's family, including his mother Zeena Hussain and sisters Nikhat and Farhat Khan, were also present for the screening, marking a rare family gathering.
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is Vir Das' directorial debut, with the actor taking on a humorous, never-before-seen character as an unconventional spy. The film also features Imran Khan, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Mithila Palkar, and Srushti Tawade.
