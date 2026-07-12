Dhamaal 4 saw a strong Saturday jump, earning ₹22.50 crore on Day 2. The comedy entertainer's two-day India total now stands at ₹36.50 crore, driven by improved occupancy and weekend footfalls.

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey's Dhamaal 4 continued its impressive run at the box office by registering a strong jump on its second day. After opening on a decent note, the comedy entertainer witnessed a sharp rise in collections on Saturday, thanks to increased weekend footfalls and positive audience response. The film has also reportedly received a promising start in overseas markets, further boosting its overall performance.

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'Dhamaal 4' Records Strong Growth on Day 2

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 collected around ₹22.50 crore net in India on its second day. The film had opened with an estimated ₹14 crore net on Friday, taking its two-day domestic total to approximately ₹36.50 crore.

The second-day performance marks an impressive 60.7% growth over its opening-day earnings. The significant jump reflects the film's appeal among family audiences and comedy lovers, with the weekend helping it attract a larger crowd to cinemas.

Occupancy Improves Across Shows

The film also witnessed better theatre occupancy on Saturday. While the average occupancy on Friday stood at 24%, it increased to 30.15% on Day 2. Morning shows recorded an occupancy of 12.77%, which steadily improved during the day. Afternoon shows registered 33.92%, while evening shows witnessed the highest turnout with 43.77% occupancy, indicating strong word-of-mouth and growing audience interest.

With a solid Saturday performance and positive momentum, Dhamaal 4 is now expected to post an even bigger number on Sunday. If the trend continues, the comedy franchise could wrap up its opening weekend with an impressive total, giving the film a strong platform for the weekdays ahead.