Dhamaal 4 has landed in fresh controversy after its recreated version of Bella Ciao drew criticism online. While some viewers called it a fun addition, many slammed the adaptation as unnecessary and cringe-worthy.

Dhamaal 4 may have hit theatres with a star-studded cast and plenty of comic moments, but the film is now making headlines for another reason. After receiving mixed reviews over its humour and visual effects, the latest controversy revolves around its recreated version of the iconic Bella Ciao track, which many viewers believe was poorly used in the film.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bella Ciao Recreation Sparks Social Media Outrage

The recreated version of Bella Ciao, a song that gained global popularity through Netflix's Money Heist, plays during one of the film's treasure hunt sequences. However, instead of adding to the excitement, the track has left many viewers disappointed.

Several users took to social media to express their frustration. One wrote, "WTF is this? They are using Money Heist's 'Bella Ciao' as funny background music. #Dhamaal4 is total cringe." Another simply reacted with, "Kya bakwaas hai ye?" Meanwhile, a third user sarcastically joked, "Yeh to Hollywood ko bhi piche chhod diya. 99 missed calls from Tom Cruise."

Fans Divided Over the Creative Choice

The use of the globally recognised song has divided audiences online. While many felt the classic track deserved a better adaptation and criticised the makers for using it as comic background music, others argued that Dhamaal 4 is a light-hearted entertainer and shouldn't be judged too seriously.

The debate comes at a time when the film is already facing criticism over its reportedly excessive use of AI-generated visuals and what some viewers have described as an unnecessary sequel. Despite the backlash, Dhamaal 4, featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar, continues to remain a hot topic across social media.