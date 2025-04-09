Deva: Shahid Kapoor's blockbuster hits top Netflix charts in 20+ countries

Read Full Gallery

Shahid Kapoor's action-thriller Deva trends globally on Netflix, ranking #1 in 20 countries, with 7.3 million views, following a successful theatrical release.



Shahid Kapoor's action-thriller Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, has become a global sensation, continuing to captivate audiences across the world since its January release. Following a successful theatrical run, the film is now available for streaming on Netflix, where it has quickly gained popularity and dominated the platform’s global charts.

As of the week ending April 6, Deva has secured its place on the Netflix Global Top 10 Non-English Films Chart for two consecutive weeks. The film accumulated a remarkable 4.5 million views during the week and has achieved a total of 7.3 million views, demonstrating its widespread appeal. It has been trending in over 20 countries, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the UAE, and others, where it has earned the top spot in many regions, solidifying its position as a must-watch thriller. [Check here]

The movie features Shahid Kapoor in a gripping role as Deva, a sharp and rebellious cop. The plot follows his journey as he dives deep into a high-stakes investigation while struggling with personal demons. The complex narrative, filled with action and suspense, keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, making it a standout hit on Netflix.

Deva also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead female role, with notable performances from Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait in key supporting roles. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for his work in Malayalam cinema, the film is produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. With its compelling storyline, intense performances, and action-packed sequences, Deva has certainly captured the attention of global audiences, making it a major hit for Netflix. ALSO READ: Deva on OTT: Shahid Kapoor's starrer to release on THIS date; Here's where to watch action-thriller online

