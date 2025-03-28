Deva on OTT: Shahid Kapoor's starrer to release on THIS date; Here's where to watch action-thriller online

Read Full Gallery

Shahid Kapoor's action-thriller Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, will stream on this OTT platform starting today, after its theatrical release on January 31. Here's where to watch online.

deva movie ott release date announced by netflix

Deva, the Bollywood film directed by Malayali director Rosshan Andrrews with Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, is heading to OTT. The film was released in theaters on January 31. This was Rosshan Andrrews' Bollywood debut. Rosshan Andrrews has directed his successful film 'Mumbai Police' in Hindi under the name 'Deva'. The film's OTT release is through the leading platform Netflix. The film will start streaming on March 28.

Bobby Sanjay, Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal, Arshad Sayed, and Sumit Arora have co-written the film. Jakes Bijoy is the background music director of the film. Deva is an action thriller. Shahid Kapoor plays a police officer investigating a high-profile case. The protagonist is someone who is not afraid to speak his mind to anyone. However, as the investigation progresses, unexpected twists await him. The film, produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. ALSO READ: Ground Zero First Poster OUT: Emraan Hashmi's starrer promises high-octane drama as BSF Commandant

Rosshan Andrrews debuted as a director in 2005 with the Mohanlal film Udayananu Tharam. He has directed 11 films in Malayalam so far, including Notebook, Evidam Swargamanu, Mumbai Police, How Old Are You, and Kayamkulam Kochunni. He also directed the Tamil remake of How Old Are You with Jyothika in the lead role, titled 36 Vayadhinile. ALSO READ: 'Jewel Heist: The Heist Begins' Release date OUT: Saif Ali Khan's film to stream on this OTT platform

Latest Videos