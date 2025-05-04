Image Credit : instagram

Deepika Padukone Initially Declined Spirit

Initially, Deepika Padukone declined to work in Spirit because filming was supposed to begin at the end of 2024, and she was pregnant. However, the team postponed the film because Prabhas was injured during the shooting of another project. Now, the new shooting schedule for Spirit is set for October 2025. When Sandeep Vanga Reddy offered the film again, Deepika immediately agreed. Sources close to the project say Deepika loved the script, especially her role. Her character is said to be one of the strongest female roles written by the director. This greatly impressed Deepika, and she is excited to work with Sandeep for the first time.