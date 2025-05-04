- Home
Deepika Padukone is set to share the screen with South superstar Prabhas once again in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action film, Spirit. The film is slated for release in 2027.
After the birth of her daughter, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her return to the big screen. Media reports suggest she has signed a few films, none of which will be released this year. All her films are scheduled for theatrical release in 2026-27. Exciting news has surfaced regarding Deepika. It's being reported that after Kalki 2898 AD, she will once again be seen with South superstar Prabhas. This film is director Sandeep Vanga Reddy's action movie, Spirit. Deepika is reportedly charging a hefty fee for the film.
Deepika Padukone Initially Declined Spirit
Initially, Deepika Padukone declined to work in Spirit because filming was supposed to begin at the end of 2024, and she was pregnant. However, the team postponed the film because Prabhas was injured during the shooting of another project. Now, the new shooting schedule for Spirit is set for October 2025. When Sandeep Vanga Reddy offered the film again, Deepika immediately agreed. Sources close to the project say Deepika loved the script, especially her role. Her character is said to be one of the strongest female roles written by the director. This greatly impressed Deepika, and she is excited to work with Sandeep for the first time.
About Director Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Film
Spirit is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It's an action-packed film starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. According to reports, filming will begin in October 2025, and the film is expected to be released in early 2027. Sources suggest Deepika has charged a fee of ₹20 crores for the film. Deepika was last seen in the 2024 films Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again. Kalki 2898 AD earned over ₹1000 crores at the box office.