Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan: 7 Bollywood celebrity bodyguards earning the most revealed

Bollywood stars earn crores, but their bodyguards, who protect them round the clock, also command hefty salaries. Here are the top 10 highest-paid bodyguards of Bollywood celebrities.

Alia Bhatt's bodyguard, Sunil Talekar, earns an annual income of ₹50 lakhs. He has been with the Bhatt family since Alia's childhood.

Deepika Padukone's bodyguard, Jalaluddin Shaikh, earns ₹80 lakhs annually, reflecting his crucial role in ensuring the actress' security and well-being.

Shraddha Kapoor's bodyguard, Atul Kamble, earns an impressive ₹95 lakhs annually, underscoring his essential role in safeguarding the actress and her well-being.

Katrina Kaif's bodyguard, Deepak Singh, earns a substantial ₹1 crore annually, highlighting his vital role in ensuring the actress's safety and security.

Anushka Sharma's bodyguard, Prakash Singh, earns ₹1.2 crore annually, reflecting his essential role in protecting the actress and maintaining her safety.

Akshay Kumar pays his bodyguard, Shreyas Tele, an annual salary of ₹1.2 crore, acknowledging his vital role in ensuring the actor's security.

Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard, Jitendra Shinde, earns ₹1.5 crore annually, reflecting his important role in safeguarding the legendary actor's security and well-being.

Aamir Khan's bodyguard, Yuvraj Ghorpade, earns ₹2 crore annually, highlighting his vital responsibility in ensuring the actor's security and personal safety.

Salman Khan's bodyguard, Shera, is a well-known figure in Bollywood, earning ₹2 crore annually for his dedicated service and high-profile security role.

Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard, Ravi Singh, holds the title of the highest-paid bodyguard in Bollywood, earning an impressive ₹2.7 crore annually for his services.

