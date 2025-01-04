Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan: 7 Bollywood celebrity bodyguards earning the most revealed

Bollywood stars earn crores, but their bodyguards, who protect them round the clock, also command hefty salaries. Here are the top 10 highest-paid bodyguards of Bollywood celebrities.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 3:12 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 3:12 PM IST

Alia Bhatt's bodyguard, Sunil Talekar, earns an annual income of ₹50 lakhs. He has been with the Bhatt family since Alia's childhood.

article_image2

Deepika Padukone's bodyguard, Jalaluddin Shaikh, earns ₹80 lakhs annually, reflecting his crucial role in ensuring the actress' security and well-being.

article_image3

Shraddha Kapoor's bodyguard, Atul Kamble, earns an impressive ₹95 lakhs annually, underscoring his essential role in safeguarding the actress and her well-being.

article_image4

Katrina Kaif's bodyguard, Deepak Singh, earns a substantial ₹1 crore annually, highlighting his vital role in ensuring the actress's safety and security.

article_image5

Anushka Sharma's bodyguard, Prakash Singh, earns ₹1.2 crore annually, reflecting his essential role in protecting the actress and maintaining her safety.

article_image6

Akshay Kumar pays his bodyguard, Shreyas Tele, an annual salary of ₹1.2 crore, acknowledging his vital role in ensuring the actor's security.

article_image7

Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard, Jitendra Shinde, earns ₹1.5 crore annually, reflecting his important role in safeguarding the legendary actor's security and well-being.

article_image8

Aamir Khan's bodyguard, Yuvraj Ghorpade, earns ₹2 crore annually, highlighting his vital responsibility in ensuring the actor's security and personal safety.

article_image9

Salman Khan's bodyguard, Shera, is a well-known figure in Bollywood, earning ₹2 crore annually for his dedicated service and high-profile security role.

article_image10

Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard, Ravi Singh, holds the title of the highest-paid bodyguard in Bollywood, earning an impressive ₹2.7 crore annually for his services.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Punjabi slams Vivian Dsena's weak gameplay, calls it 'Phus' [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Punjabi slams Vivian Dsena’s weak gameplay, calls it 'Phus' [WATCH]

Amid divorce rumours Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya return from New Year Vacay (VIDEO) RBA

Amid divorce rumours Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya return from New Year Vacay (VIDEO)

Paatal Lok 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat is back as Hathi Ram Chaudhary;set to release on THIS date RBA

Paatal Lok 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat is back as Hathi Ram Chaudhary;set to release on THIS date

BREAKING: Actor Allu Arjun gets regular bail in Sandhya theatre stampede case gcw

Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun granted bail in Sandhya theatre stampede case

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Andrew Garfield to Gal Gadot set to present; Check full list of presenters ATG

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Andrew Garfield to Gal Gadot set to present; Check full list of presenters

Recent Stories

12 Long Weekends in 2025: The complete list is here; hence plan your holidays in advance RBA

12 Long Weekends in 2025: The complete list is here; hence plan your holidays in advance

PHOTOS Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanshree's stunning saree designs RBA

PHOTOS: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanshree's stunning saree designs

Trishakti to Diamond Power-7 Penny Stocks Will Make You Rich RBA

Trishakti to Diamond Power-7 Penny Stocks Will Make You Rich

Sonu Sood fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 51 revealed NTI

Sonu Sood fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 51 revealed

Bengaluru: How 'broken chair' placed on pothole in Koramangala prompted BBMP's immediate action vkp

Bengaluru: How 'broken chair' placed on pothole in Koramangala prompted BBMP's immediate action

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon