Many Bollywood actresses have made their mark in the 100 crore club. Let's find out which actresses are at the forefront of this list and which of their films have been blockbusters.
| Published : May 15 2025, 09:39 AM
2 Min read
19
Image Credit : Social Media
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is among the actresses with the most 100 crore films. Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Fighter have all crossed 100 crores.
29
Image Credit : Social Media
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan features prominently among actresses with 100 crore hits. K3G, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 3 Idiots, and Bodyguard are some of her biggest successes.
39
Image Credit : Social Media
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif is known for her 100 crore hits. Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Dhoom 3 are some of her top-grossing films.
49
Image Credit : Social Media
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has delivered several 100 crore hits. Bajirao Mastani, Don 2, and Mary Kom are among her top-grossing films.
59
Image Credit : Social Media
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani has quickly risen to prominence with hits like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Shershaah, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, all crossing 100 crores.
69
Image Credit : Social Media
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha has starred in several 100 crore grossers, including Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore, Joker, and Holiday.
79
Image Credit : Social Media
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor has a string of 100 crore hits to her name, including Aashiqui 2, Baaghi 3, Stree, and Chhichhore.
89
Image Credit : Social Media
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez has featured in several 100 crore successes, such as Kick, Race 2, Housefull 2, and Judwaa 2.
99
Image Credit : Social Media
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu has made her mark with critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like Pink, Badla, Mission Mangal, and Thappad, which crossed the 100 crore mark.
