Legendary singer S Janaki passed away at 88. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi paid tribute, remembering her as a music icon with an extraordinary six-decade career who recorded thousands of songs in nearly 20 Indian languages.

President, PM Pay Tributes

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid tribute to legendary playback singer S Janaki, describing her as a music icon whose voice transcended languages. In a message shared on X, President Murmu remembered Janaki's "extraordinary singing" and noted that her career, which spanned more than six decades, left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and music. "In the passing of the legendary playback singer S. Janaki Amma India has lost a musical icon. Her extraordinary singing enthralled generations. Her illustrious career spanned more than six decades, during which she recorded thousands of songs in nearly 20 Indian languages including Hindi, Odia, Tulu, Urdu, Punjabi and Bengali. Her timeless music will always remain valuable. I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and countless admirers."

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Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the singer's demise, calling it an "irreparable loss" to the world of music and culture. Remembering her unmatched versatility, the Prime Minister said S. Janaki's songs gave voice to every emotion and would continue to enchant listeners across generations.

The Nightingale of South India

S. Janaki, fondly known as the "Nightingale of South India," passed away at Apollo Hospital in Mysuru on Saturday after suffering age-related health complications. She was 88. According to reports, the veteran singer was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of the day after her health deteriorated.

One of India's most celebrated playback singers, Janaki, enjoyed a remarkable career spanning over six decades. She recorded thousands of songs in multiple Indian languages and earned widespread acclaim for her versatility, emotive singing and enduring contribution to Indian cinema. (ANI)